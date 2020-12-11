File photo of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Government will on Monday commence the recruitment of 1,400 civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa, in the state.

He said the recruitment exercise is part of the ongoing transformation of the state’s civil service under Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

“The recruitment is seeking to bring over 1,400 talented professionals into the service at the Junior, Graduate and Experience categories across several disciplines of the service,” he said.

“The Edo State Civil 2020/2021 Recruitment Campaign will commence Monday, 14th December 2020. This Recruitment exercise is part of the ongoing transformation exercise in the state and one of the pillars of Making Edo Great Again. The recruitment is of major priority to our Governor and in line with his values.”

“The exercise shall be free, fair, and merit-driven. We are an equal opportunity employer and each applicant shall stand the same chance of gaining employment with the State civil service.”

Governor Obaseki had during his second term inauguration promised that one of the major assignments he was going to embark on was a total transformation of the state’s civil and public service.

The governor recently approved the recruitment of professionals into the state’s civil service in line with that vision of repositioning the civil service for optimal performance.