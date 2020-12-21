Daily News

Edo Head of Service still in kidnappers’ den

By
0
edo-head-of-service-still-in-kidnappers’-den
Views: Visits 3

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin 

Edo State Head of Service Anthony Okungbowa, who was kidnapped at the weekend, has not been freed or rescued, it was learnt on Sunday.

The kidnappers have also not contacted his family or his employer, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Whereabouts of Okungbowa’s police orderly, who was with him when the kidnappers took him, is also still unknown. His driver was killed.

Okungbowa was returning to Benin from a social event when he ran into kidnappers on Oza Road, Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor said he was just settling down from a journey and so declined to react on efforts to rescue Okungbowa.

Policeman kills father of 3 in Rivers

Previous article

NJC sacks 2 Judges, recommends appointment of 69 others

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News