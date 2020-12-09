By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-City

Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) yesterday, pledged its readiness to partner National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) to end violence against women and girl-child in the state.

Chairman of the council, Sir Roland Osakue, made the pledge while playing host to the top management staff of the commission in his office in Benin City.

Sir Roland, while expressing deep concern and worries over the rise in the case of violence against women and girl-child in the country, said the act was often time carried out by elderly persons against them.

He said that for such a battle against women and girl-child to be won, all hands must be on deck to tackle it.

He also said that the government, both at the state and the national levels must put up stringent measures to serve as a deterrent against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“I think the government both at the state and the federal levels are not doing enough to end this violent act against women and girl-child. If the government has made death penalty or castration a penalty for the perpetrators, this act would have been a thing of the past”, he said.

He said the union under his leadership would always support the commission adding that they should always count on the union for the needed support.

Earlier, the national president of the commission, Sani Momodu, represented by the Assistant Chief Investigation Officer, Edo State chapter, Gege Weyinu, said the NHRC cannot successfully put an end to the scourge of violence against women and girl-child without the collaboration of the media thus the need of their visitation.

Vanguard News Nigeria