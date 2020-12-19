The Edo State Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa, has been abducted while his driver was shot dead during the process, Nigerian Tribune is reporting.

According to reports, Okungbowa was abducted along the Oza Road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

A source in the Edo State civil service commission who wanted his identity masked confirmed the development to the publication, adding that the official driver of the Head of Service was shot dead before the assailants made away with their target.

It was gathered that the civil service boss, prior to his abduction on his way back to Benin City, had gone the local government to attend a public function.

“He was kidnapped on his way back to Benin City after attending a social event in Oza. His driver was killed,” the source said.

Another top civil servant who is also an associate to the kidnapped Head of Service, and worked in the Ministry of Justice, from where Okugbowa was made the Head of Service, anonymously said, “We just got the information. It is true.”

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, is yet to confirm the development to the public.

Mr Okungbowa’s abduction comes just eight months after he was appointed as Head of Service by Governor Godwin Obaseki in April.

