Edo State risk communication team at Mat Ice Sapele Road, Benin city, to sensitize citizens on the need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to curb spread of the disease.



The Edo State government has intensified the campaign to inform and educate the public about the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, admonishing them to abide by the public health and safety protocols outlined to safeguard them from contracting the disease.







A team of health workers, drawn from the Edo State Ministry of Health, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Board (ESPHDB), the state office of the World Health Organisation (WHO), among others, yesterday stormed popular eateries, supermarkets and public cafes to educate the public on the resurgence of coronavirus.







The team visited Mat Ice on the Sapele Road, as well as GT Food Plus, on the 1st Ugbor Road, even as plans have been concluded to visit other parts of Benin metropolis and other urban areas in Edo State to conscientise on the new wave.







A member of the team and representative of ESPHDB, Mrs Irene Uwabor, in a chat with journalists, said the exercise was intended to raise public consciousness on the resurgence of the disease outbreak, impressing on them the need to be cautious, safe and protect the elderly among them.







“We encouraged them to insist on customers wearing facemasks, ensure that the washing stations in their facilities are functional and that social distancing must be observed within their premises,” she said.







She noted that the campaign was essential to get the buy-in of owners of public facilities so that the people could be protected when they are in the public.