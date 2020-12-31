Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has issued a fourteen-day indefinite strike notice to the Godwin Obaseki’s administration for failing to meet its financial obligations to the union.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant General-Secretary Mike Modesty, and four other executive members.

The union, on December 8, gave the government 21 days to fulfil all its promises to the teachers or they would embark on indefinite strike.

In Wednesday’s communiqué, the union noted that the 14-day strike notice, which took effect from December 29, was to enable the government meet its demands.

It said: “Edo Best programme needs urgent surgical examination to determine its true state and so the government can correct the window dressing and improve on the fortunes of the programme.

“The contributory pension scheme started in 2017, but if primary school teachers are to enrol, the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension account of individual teachers must have the resources to do so and cater for the accrued gratuities’ entitlements of teachers, prior to the start of the scheme, as provided for in the law.

“We call for the removal of Mary Oseghale as the Acting Education Secretary of Esan Northeast Local Government Authority, as we have declared her persona non-grata. Primary school teachers must continue to mobilise for indefinite strike while awaiting further directives from the state executive on the take-off date.”