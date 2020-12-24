Of the two brothers, Olisaebuka, was an administrative officer with Prince Arthur Eze, and alleged to have stolen and converted to personal use the sum of N804,360,216.81 (Eight Hundred and Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixteen Naira, Eighty One Kobo) and $3,309,359.08 (Three Million, Three Hundred and Nine Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Nine Dollars, Eight Cent).

Count 3 of his charge reads; “That you Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu, between 26th September 2017 to 30th October, 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, while being employed in the capacity of an administrative officer of Prince Arthur Eze, committed theft of an aggregate sum of N319,709,807.00 (Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seven Naira) in the possession of your employer (Prince Arthur Eze), and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 289 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN (ABUJA) 1990 and punishable under the same section”.

The two brothers pleaded “not guilty”.

In view of the plea, the prosecution counsel, Samuel Chime, asked the court for a date for commencement of trial.

However, defense counsel, Anthony Okpalah, informed the court that an application for bail has been filed before the court and has also been served on the prosecution. He, therefore, asked that the court grant the defendants bail on Liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel did not object. He however reminded the court of the huge amount involved in the case and that the court should be judicious in giving the bail terms, stating that the prosecution is only interested in the defendants attending their trial at all times.

Justice Mohammed, after studying the application and the accompanying affidavit, granted Olisaebuka bail in the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) only and one surety in like sum, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14 with a copy of last promotion letter submitted. Also, he must be resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The case was adjourned till January 26, 2021, for the commencement of trial.

Also, the case of theft brought against Eze Nnadozie Onyeka and DYM Integrated Services Ltd was adjourned till January 26, 2021, for the commencement of trial, after the court admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) only and two sureties, who must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 14. The sureties must work and reside in the Federal Capital Territory and must present a copy of their last promotion letters for verification.

Onyeka and DYM Integrated Resources Ltd pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge of stealing N769,161,690 (Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Million, One Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Naira ), $845,700 (Eight Hundred and Forty-five Thousand USD), and £80,200 (Eighty Thousand, Two Hundred Pounds).

Count 10 of the charge reads; “That you Eze Onyeka Nnadozie, between 20th January 2013 to 30th November 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, while being employed in the capacity of Finance Manager of Prince Arthur Eze, committed theft of an aggregate sum of N370,950,000.00 (Three Hundred and Seventy Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) in the possession of your employer (Prince Arthur Eze), and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 289 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN (ABUJA) 1990 and punishable under the same section “.