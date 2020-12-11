However, both Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them. The judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, while he adjourned the case to April 2020, granted their bail as prayed by the to counsel.

Justice Obiozor admitted the defendants each to bail in the sum of N500, 000.00 with one surety each. The defendants were ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody for seven days to fulfill their bail conditions.

Usoro’s NBA election in 2018 was heralded with controversies surrounding the technology company, Chams Plc, employed for the conduct of the exercise, which was held on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20, while its result was announced on Monday August 21.

One of his opponents, Ernest Ojukwu condemned the election saying it was characterized by fraud. The law professor, said he “contested against corruption, massive vote buying, vote capture, rigging and a skewed process.”

He however, said he would not contest the result of the elections.

Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat Ojukwu who got 4, 423 as well Okafor Obi who got 3, 313 votes in the just concluded election.