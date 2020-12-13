Robert Egbe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has accused a Lagos-based businessman, Kelechi Mbagwu, of obtaining N25million fraud under false pretence.

The agency arraigned Mbagwu and his company CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Ltd last Friday on three counts before a Lagos Special offences court sitting in Ikeja.

Prosecution Counsel Abdullahi Mohammed told Justice Sherifat Solebo that the defendant obtained the money by false pretence contrary to Section 1{3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

Mohammed alleged that the defendants committed the offence in Lagos, between February 12 and 14 September, 2018.

The court heard that Kelechi and his firm obtained the sum from Okafor Ameacnhi Sixtus by falsely representing to him that the two residential plots of land in Pearl Garden Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos he gave to him was genuine.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the first defendant in EFCC custody, on the ground that he had about 13 different cases involving up to N2.3billion.

Defence counsel R.A Aladesonmi informed the court of his intention to file a motion for bail, because the offence for which the defendants were charged “is a bailable one.”

In a bench ruling, Justice Solebo remanded Mbagwu in the EFCC’s custody pending any application for bail.

She adjourned till February 2, 2021 for trial.