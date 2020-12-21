By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 32 persons for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Anthony Nicholas, Obabire Adebayo, Nwosu Ebuka, Obiora Udenta, Adeoye David, Oni Oluwabunmi Olasunkanmi, Oiseomaye Mike, Ifeanyi Godwin and Obabire Tunde.

Others are: Okafor Chibueze, Damilare Moronfayo, Micheal Makanjuola, Samuel Oyindamola, Haruna Mubarak Okiki, Opeyemi Hassan, Salami Junior, Yusuf Quadri, Adediran Waris, Idoko Shedrack, Andrew Agbai, Mercy Adedoyin, Olamide Mubarak, Damilare Babalola, Idris Mutairu, Adebiye Michael, Idris Adasofunjo, Rasak Adasofunjo, Olawaye Olayemi, Amodu Idris, Adeniyi Ahmed, Shittu Usman and Oli Maduabuchi Charles.

They were arrested on Monday, December 21, 2020 during an early morning operation at Plot 12, Road 2, Goodnews Estate, Sangotedo, along Lekki-Ajah Way and Chevyview Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard- earned money before their arrest.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

