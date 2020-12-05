The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former head of service, Bauchi State, Abdon Dalla Gin over alleged vote-buying at the ongoing Dass State Constituency bye-election.

Dalla, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Civil Service and Labour Matters, was arrested in his “Social Welfare” Polling Unit in Dass.

After casting his vote, Dalla addressed the press and returned to his car. He was about moving when the operatives of the EFCC asked him to stop. EFCC officials found N1.5million inside his car booth.

Our correspondent observed that Dalla was also being interrogated by the Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Dass.

While briefing the journalists, Chairman of Dass Local Government, Suleiman Mohammed said that Dalla was arrested wrongly.

He said: “I was told that one of our stakeholders was arrested and I come to sympathise with him –which is normal. Though I have not discussed with him but I heard that shortly after he addressed some journalists, he was arrested.

“The money is not his own, the money belongs to our party agents, presiding and returning officers,” he said.

Also, Bauchi State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Ahmed Nana while reacting said the party was not intimidating and harassing ruling PDP members.

“It has everything in its power to do anything it wanted. Our members have witnessed one form of harassment and intimidation or the other in the last one year, yet we have kept mute.”

“What federal might do we have?, we only have large followers and supporters across the state, all we want is a free and fair conduct of the election which we are confident of winning,” Nana said.

