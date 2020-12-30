By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Acting-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba, says the agency secured 865 convictions from a total of 1,305 cases it filed in courts in 2020.

He said that a total of 7,340 cases were under investigation out of the 10, 152 petitions received it received within the period.

The EFCC acting Chair added that the commission also recorded humongous cash recoveries and seizure of a significant number of assets from persons indicted of corruption, following the due legal process.

Abba, who made the disclosure in his end-of-year message, also thanked the staff for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice in the discharge of their duties, which contributed to the feat.

Describing the year under review as “unique for obvious reasons”, Abba revealed that its projections anchored on a strategic vision were greatly slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abba said: “The lockdown enforced as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus precipitated a scale-down of our operations.

“For more than five months, activities were at the lowest ebb in our 17-year history as an institution.

“Also, a reform process that witnessed a change in the leadership of the Commission naturally created anxiety among critical stakeholders.”

He, however, said that in spite of the overwhelming odds, the commission was still able to achieve significant milestones across the spectrum of its work.

Abba also expressed the desire to make the EFCC more effective through the expansion of its activities, strengthening existing collaborations with other law enforcement agencies, building new linkages with relevant stakeholders and improving on its processes and procedures.

The EFCC boss, who reassured staff of management’s commitment to their welfare at all times in order to ensure greater performance, stated that “ As a dynamic and responsive organisation, we will continually engage staff and review policies to motivate all for greater performance.

“ I am confident that we can face the future together.

“My faith is premised on our collective strength to uphold the oath which we took to rid Nigeria of corruption.

“No adversity can shake this faith, as we look to the future with renewed zeal, holding aloft the blazing flame of anti-corruption. “

He, therefore, also charged the staff to be more committed to the anti-graft campaign, adding that “if the EFCC fails, the fight against corruption in Nigeria is imperilled.”

