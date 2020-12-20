News From Africa

Egypt: Egypt Reports 611 New Covid-19 Cases, 28 Deaths, 324 Recoveries

By
0
egypt:-egypt-reports-611-new-covid-19-cases,-28-deaths,-324-recoveries
Views: Visits 2

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday that 611 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 124,891.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 28 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,069.

As many as 324 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 106,481 so far, the spokesperson said.

Nigeria: Covid-19 – Lagos Govt Seals Nightclubs, Facilities Flouting New Guidelines

Previous article

Actor, Samuel Ajibola ties the knot with partner, Adanna

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa