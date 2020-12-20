The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday that 611 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 124,891.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 28 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,069.

As many as 324 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 106,481 so far, the spokesperson said.