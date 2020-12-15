At least eight persons have reportedly died after a stampede occurred on Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when palliatives were being distributed by a privately-owned company.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 7:30 in the morning when residents of Rumudara Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, came out in large numbers to jostle for palliatives for the festive season.

A source familiar with the development said the incident happened at an office allegedly owned by Pinkcoin, an online blockchain digital assets designed for giving help to the less privileged in the society.

The informant who gave her name as Blessing told The Nation that Pinkcoin had invited everyone who registered with them in Obio/Akpor LGA to come and redeem their palliatives for the forthcoming Christmas, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

She noted that the influx of people into the building premises grew beyond control and the organization allegedly did not put measures in place to handle the large crowd. The struggle for palliatives continued, leading to a stampede that reportedly claimed eight lives.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command is yet to release a statement to confirm the incident, however, investigations are on at the moment.

