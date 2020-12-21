A volley of rockets has targeted the United States’ embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified green zone, Iraq’s military said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the US assassination of a top Iranian general draws near.

An Iraqi military statement on Sunday, 20 December, said “an outlawed group launched eight rockets targeting the green zone, injuring one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint and causing material damage to some cars and a residential complex which is usually empty.

According to abc News, the US embassy’s C-RAM defence system, which is used to destroy missiles midair, was activated to deflect the attack.

The US embassy confirms rockets targeting the international zone (green Zone) resulted in the engagement of embassy defensive systems.

“We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible, the statement said.

The C-RAM system was installed by the US in the middle of the year as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.

The US withdrew some staff from its embassy in Baghdad earlier this month, temporarily reducing personnel before the first anniversary of the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, outside Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

The US officials said the reduction of the staff stemmed from concerns about a possible retaliatory attack.

Soleimani’s killing sparked outrage and led Iraq’s parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later, calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

