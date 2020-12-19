The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC ) is asking Governor Kayode Fayemi to run for the 2023 presidential election on the party’s platform.

The ruling party added that they will forcefully drag him into the race if he declines to willingly contest considering his versatility and intimidating profile.

Speaking at a programme organized for 1000 members by a chieftain of the party, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu in Ekiti North, the state Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Paul Omotoso, said Ekiti will not be a second fiddle in the southwest political game.

Omotoso who was represented by the State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said Governor Fayemi has paid his dues in the ruling APC and Nigeria, hence the country’s future should be entrusted in his hands from 2023.

“On the 2023 presidency, the time has come for President to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support Governor Fayemi.

“Though Governor Fayemi has never said he wanted to contest, we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication, and loyalty to APC”, he said.

Osinkolu, represented by his P.A, Ayodeji Olorunfemi, lauded the giant strides made by Governor Fayemi in Ekiti State and also called for unity in the party.

He said:

“I will continue to be loyal to this party and give my best to uplift APC because the party is a party of the people.

“But I beg the Caretaker committee to be fair to all members in the coming membership registration exercise. Nobody must be schemed out, it should be all-embracing and all-encompassing for the much-sought stability and peace to be achieved by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.”

