By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Judge Justice Ayodeji Daramola, on Tuesday at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre, granted amnesty to 34 inmates as part of efforts to decongest the facility.

He said the freed inmates were part of the 386, whose cases were reviewed, adding that 27 inmates, including a woman, were set free unconditionally, while seven were granted bail on liberal terms.

Justice Daramola advised them “to learn from your past mistakes and go into the world with determination to redirect your psyches and do what is right by refraining from crime.”