The Ekiti State Government has called on the public to help with information about officials of Atlas Initiative Scheme, a controversial firm that absconded with money belonging to scores of traders in the state.

The state government in a public notice by the commissioner of justice and attorney general of the state, Charles Titiloye, confirmed that the firm ran away with the traders’ money.

The government’s action comes nearly two weeks after PREMIUM TIMES reported the travails of petty traders who gave cash to the representatives of the Atlas Initiative Scheme after the latter organised a seminar for the women in the community.

The market women were told that the company would lend out N100,000 to traders who invest with N16,000 and also give out N200,000 to those that invest with N32,000.

More so, 12 members of a cooperative association in the community also paid N250,000 each to the company, which claimed to have its office at Adamolekun Estate, Adebayo Road, opposite Takeaway Fast Food in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The women made payments to the company on Friday, November 27, with the promise to get their respective loan on December 1. But on getting to the office of the company, it was locked.

The two telephone numbers given to the traders, 07038689142 and 08088754581, have since been switched off.

A PREMIUM TIMES check also showed that the firm is not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

In its Thursday bulletin, the Ekiti government said it is seeking public assistance in identifying the ‘Staff’ of Atlas Initiative Scheme.

It attached picture of three individuals to the post.

“The Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State is seeking public assistance in identifying these Staff of Atlas Initiative Scheme Investment Company.”

PUBLIC NOTICE PERSONS OF INTEREST The Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State is seeking public assistance in identifying these Staff of Atlas Initiative Scheme Investment Company. pic.twitter.com/NnVpDc68Nh — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) December 22, 2020

“The public notification is in connection with complaints received by the Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State from several petty traders concerning a micro-credit scheme facilitated by the Atlas Group,” the short statement read.