By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti and Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

The Ekiti and Jigawa state governments have directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home till when they would be directed on when to resume back at their desks.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a state broadcast on Wednesday evening following a spike in the cases of COVID-19, ordered that the affected workers should stay at home till January 18.

He added that schools in the state would remain closed till January 18.

He said restrictions have been placed on social and religious gathering, directing worship centres to return to one service on worship days of Friday and Sunday at half of the sitting capacity.

According to him, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force and directed that there should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only.

The Jigawa State Government said civil servants from grade level 12 and below would work from home from today for an initial period of two weeks.

Governor Muhammad Badaru said the state has recorded 47 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 386 cases, with 12 deaths.

Badaru, who spoke at a news conference on Wednesday in Dutse, said: “Within the last three weeks, cases have surged in the state from the NYSC Orientation Camp.”

He said those with the virus were receiving treatment.

The governor said that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state increased by one on Dec. 22, bringing the total deaths to 12.