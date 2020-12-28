From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Barely 48 hours after the kidnap of a businessman in Ekiti State, Happiness Ajayi, the abductors have demanded N10million as ransom.

Ajayi was abducted on Christmas day around 6pm at a bad spot on the Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye Local Government while travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, alongside his cousin, Fatile Oluwaseun.

While Ajayi was whisked away to unknown destination, Oluwaseun was rescued by the combined forces of the Amotekun Corps, Police and local hunters.

According to a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the abductors demanded N100 million on Saturday but later reduced it to N10million yesterday afternoon.

The source said: “We got a call from the kidnappers asking us to pay N100 million for us to see our brother, but we said we didn’t have that amount and we begged them.

“We saw their call again on Sunday after series of pleading and they reduced it to N10 million. We are confused.”

The Corps Commander of Amotekun in the state, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors, adding that his men were still in the forest trailing the gunmen.

He said two suspects were arrested in the forest in connection with the crime, noting that further investigation would be carried out.