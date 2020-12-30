By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The organised labour in Ekiti State has threatened to embark on a mass protest if the government fails to implement the consequential adjustment arising from the N30, 000 minimum wage.

The labour, which threatened to protest next week asked that Governor Fayemi must pay all the promotion and salary arrears to all categories of workers as negotiated, to avert labour unrest in Ekiti.

The state government had in October began the payment of the new minimum wage to workers on grade levels 01 and 06, promising to start the consequential adjustment across board by 2021 but the workers seem not to be satisfied with the table offered by government.

The labour, in a communique signed by Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Olatunde, Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Committee, Kayode Fatomiluyi, said the government was not serious.

The labour unions said they reached a compromise on the implementation with the government before a strange formula was allegedly introduced to stall the process.

Subsequently, the labour directed “that the agreed new minimum wage and consequential adjustment table should be sustained without any concession.

“That the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment implementation should commence for payment in January 2021 with the accruable arrears from April 2020

“That all arrears of promotions for years 2017, 2018 and 2019 ; arrears of leave bonuses for years 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 as well as 6 years for Local governments, subvented institutions and four years for State workers salary arrears and deductions should be paid in earnest.

“That the organized labour should with immediate effect report to the enlarged workers at the State Secretariat complex to allow adequate information to the generality of workforce.

“That failure on the part of the state government to implement the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as negotiated, as well as various outstanding arrears, the organized labour should mobilise workers for peaceful protest in the first week of January, 2021.”