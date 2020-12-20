Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

A FACTION of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has chided the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for mocking the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, with his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement by the factional State Publicity Secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, the PDP advised ‘the Oyo State Governor to display maturity expected from somebody occupying his exalted office and rise above childishness and pettiness.

The party said: “ It is rather unfortunate that someone like Governor Makinde, who was never a stable member of the PDP could use EFCC trial to mock Fayose, who was one of the last men standing for the party after it lost power in 2015. We would have ignore his display of political childishness and pettiness, but by choosing to go gutter with his mockery of Fayose, who is only being persecuted for standing firmly by the PDP in its hours of troubles, Engr Seyi Makinde has shown to the public that one can be a governor and still not be a leader.”

The opposition party reaffirmed Fayose as the leader of the party in southwest geo-political zone, alleging that Makinde was agent of All Progressives Congress causing destabilising in the southwest chapter.

“It is not written in the party constitution that when a zone has only one governor, that governor automatically becomes the leader of the party. We hereby challenge him to swear that two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the South-West did not support his election.

“It is an open secret that one certain Ayo Adegbite, aide of one of the governors was intercepted by soldiers when he brought cash to Ibadan in a government vehicle for him (Makinde).”

The party alo alleged that Makinde was behind the preponderance of lawsuits against the party in both Ekiti and Osun States to please his paymasters as a pay back for the support he got during his election.

He said: “As at 2015 that PDP lost power, Makinde was in Social Democratic Party (SDP). If commited leaders like Fayose, who stood by the party had left for other parties as he (Makinde) did, the governorship ticket of the PDP wouldn’t have been attractive to him when he returned to the party in 2018.

“That Governor Makinde now goes about mocking Fayose because of his trial by the EFCC, occassioned by his uncompromising stance against the misrule of the APC government shows that he (Makinde) is happy that Fayose and other leaders of the PDP are being persecuted with EFCC trials by the APC government.