The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has announced the suspension of a former House of Assembly member, Badejo Anifowose, for accepting an appointment from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

His action was viewed by the party as a gross misconduct.

The PDP in Ekiti is divided into two, one loyal to ex-governor Ayo Fayose and the other to Biodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti South.

Mr Anifowose was formerly an ally of Mr Fayose but had moved over to join Ms Olujimi.

He was a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

Mr Fayemi had recently appointed Mr Anifowose as the Chairperson of the state’s Environment Protection Agency.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the PDP spokesperson, Raphael Adeyanju, said Mr Anifowose accepted the appointment of the governor against the advice of the party.

He said the State working Committee, had at an emergency meeting presided over by the chairperson, Bisi Kolawole, on Monday, approved the suspension following recommendations from Mr Anifowose ‘s ward and local government executives of the PDP.

Mr Adeyanju explained that the leadership of his Ikun Ward O1 in Moba Local government had set up a three member committee to investigate the allegations, but Mr Anifowose refused to appear before it.

“You see, the man belongs to a group that has been working with the APC government to destabilize our party,” Mr Adeyanju said.

“We have refrained from taking hardliner step, because we believe he should be given a fair hearing .

“Anifowose was aware of the allegations against him, and the need to respond to same,but he deliberately failed to so.

“The state working committee appraised the recommendations of the committee in line with the provision of section 57( 1) – (2),(4);58(1)and 59(1) of the PDP constitution ,approved the recommendation for the suspension of Mr Anifowose, for gross misconduct.”

Mr Adeyanju noted that there was no sin in serving one’s state, but said the PDP would not encourage its members to associate with a government that ‘symbolized failure.’

“This incumbent APC government has since its inception done nothing, but to blame the PDP for its non performance,” he said.

“What do you think will happen if our members are found in that government? We shall surely be blamed for the imminent failure.”

Mr Anifowose had defended his appointment on the grounds that the slot was given to one of the party’s leaders for which he was nominated.

This is also giving credence to insinuations of a romance between the Olujimi group and the government of Mr Fayemi.