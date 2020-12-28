To reawaken entrepreneurial spirit among youths and give them a chance to showcase their talents, Ekiti State recently held an enterprise challenge.







The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ekiti Enterprise Challenge and President, Ekiti Parapo Lagos, Dare Ojo, said: “The goal of the challenge is to identify, groom, mentor and fund next generation of Ekiti young entrepreneurs with sustainable businesses that are based in the state, which have the potential to scale and grow beyond Ekiti local market and be patronised anywhere in the world.”







He said no fewer than 348 young entrepreneurs contested in the competition, out of which 15 were shortlisted for the grand finale.







Odumuyiwa Titilayo Bayonle, owner of a shoe-manufacturing brand, Freedom Leathers, beat 14 other finalists to pick the grand prize of N1million at a ceremony graced by government delegation led by the Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua.







Others are Ogunlade Abayomi (Delivery Now NG), the first runner-up, who received N500,000; Osuolale Victor (Ekiti Market), second runner-up; winner of N300,000 and Falade Ebunoluwa Grace (Gracials Couture), third runner-up who got N200,000.





