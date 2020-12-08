Kayode Fayemi

Promises to prevent criminality during Yuletide

Disturbed by the recent activities of bandits and kidnappers, the Ekiti State government, yesterday, organised a workshop to enable security agencies to strengthen their architecture to stem crimes and criminalities in the state.

The state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while declaring the workshop open in Ado-Ekiti, gave the assurance that more security personnel would be deployed to the nooks and crannies of the state to fish out and prevent criminal elements from perpetuating their nefarious activities during the Yuletide season.

Fayemi, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), said that the interactive workshop would enable heads of formations and units of various security agencies identify and proffer solutions to the missing gaps in battling banditry, armed robbery, and kidnapping in the state.

He also disclosed that after the workshop, more troops would be deployed to the nooks and crannies of the state, especially areas considered as flash-points, to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping and ensure that lives and property are better secured.

The governor, who pointed out that “ember” months are usually characterised with security challenges, said his administration was concerned about ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors that might want to visit the state during the festive period.

He said: “We are all aware of the security situation in Nigeria today. It is the spillover we are having in Ekiti State and that is why the security agencies decided to meet to fashion out solutions to the problem and one of the decisions so far made is that the agencies will come together, identify what is the problem and the gap so that they will be able to fill it.

“And the crop of people we are having here this morning by the time they finish this workshop, we can now sleep and close our eyes and say bye-bye to crimes in Ekiti State. With these people coming together, we are going to see a different result because we are going to do the whole business differently.

“That is the essence of bringing them together, not that army do his own, police do his own. We decided to bring all of them together under Exercise Crocodile Smile VI. Ekiti will take a new look as far as security is concerned., then make useful contributions. Whatever decision arrived at today, we will carry it out to the letter. It will assist them, then build confidence in them and people too will know that we are going to have a peaceful environment for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.”