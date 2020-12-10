By Tope Adejuwon

Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti is yet to commence the process of admitting candidates for the 2020/2021 academic session.

In a statement by Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, the institution warned candidates and parents to be wary of scammers.

He said: “This clarification becomes necessary in view of the information that some scammers have started the process of duping unsuspecting admission seekers under the guise of assisting them to get admission into the university.

“Parents, guardians and candidates are hereby advised to visit the university website: www.eksu.edu.ng, from time to time for any information on the 2020/2021 admission exercise. Also, the offices of the Registrar and Bursar of the university are always open to accommodate any requests relating to admission exercise/procedure.

“Parents and particularly candidates are hereby advised to be wary of scammers that are only out to dupe them.’’