Real Madrid are set to play hosts to Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the latest edition of the Madrid derby today at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, reports OLUWAMAYOMIKUN OREKOYA.

Atletico are absolutely flying in Spain’s top flight, having recorded seven straight victories, including a 1-0 win over Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano on November 21.

Simeone’s side have actually won their last four in the league without conceding a single goal, which is an indication of their credentials.

The Red and Whites are only one point clear of second-placed Real Sociedad at the summit but have two games in hand over the Basque club, while they have one game in hand over fourth-placed Real Madrid and boast a six-point advantage over Zidane’s team.

Atletico have incredibly not lost in La Liga since a 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid on February 1, which is a staggering run of form. The capital giants are seen by many as the favourites for the title this season, and it is difficult to argue due to the problems that their bitter rivals and Barcelona undoubtedly have.

Simeone’s team have four league matches between now and the end of the year, hosting Elche next weekend before a difficult trip to high-flying Sociedad on December 22. Atletico will then finish 2020 at home to Getafe and will be looking to keep their place at the summit heading into 2021.

Real Madrid come into this game following a 2-0 win over Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in their final UEFA Champions’ League group stage game on Wednesday.

A brace from veteran striker Karim Benzema secured a much-needed win for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with the victory securing next-round qualification for Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions’ League group stage game.

Goals from Spanish defender Mario Hermoso and Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco sealed the victory for Diego Simeone’s men.

Real Madrid have not been at their very best this season, with manager Zinedine Zidane under immense pressure. However, the win against Borussia Monchengladbach will come as a relief, with Zidane’s job now not under immediate threat.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams in La Liga this season. The poor form of Real Madrid and Barcelona, combined with Atletico’s winning streak, has seen them sit at the top of the league table, and they are yet to lose in the league.

Atletico Madrid look refreshed this season after some quiet seasons under Diego Simeone. They might have enough to emerge victorious over their city rivals. In typical Simeone fashion, no great declarations of ambition have been made at the Wanda Metropolitano, even as Atleti have risen to the top of La Liga.

“The most important things we value about the growth of footballers from last season to this one is being seen,” Simeone said after the win over Barcelona last month.

“We are working better on the pitch, we are being more complicit to share what the team needs and we see it. The group generates enthusiasm for me, because I see them wanting to look for important things, game by game.”

Games by game, though, Atletico Madrid are stretching their lead at the top of the table. It’s still early in the season, but there’s no hard evidence to suggest Simeone’s side can’t go all the way. Barcelona and Real Madrid’s struggles have opened the door for an outsider and Atleti are striding their way through it.

Many of the qualities and traits that saw Atletico Madrid shock Spanish soccer by winning the title in 2013/14 have returned to the side this season. There is no stronger defensive unit in the European game right now. Simeone has shifted between an orthodox back four and a back three depending on the opponent, but flying full backs remain fundamental to the system in either formation. Atleti had Juanfran and Felipe Luis in those positions back in 2013/14 and Simeone has Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier this season. Trippier in particular has flourished into a key figure, with the Englishman contributing two excellent assists in the 2-0 win over Real Valladolid that took his team to the top of La Liga. His deliveries from the right give Atleti a different dimension.

Koke has been back to his best this season, while Thomas Lemar is finally finding a level of performance befitting the €60 million fee Atletico Madrid paid for him. The transformation of Marcos Llorente from a holding midfielder into an attacking force of nature has been another factor in Atleti’s recent rise. He is playing the Arda Turan role.

There are, however, many differences between the 2013/14 team and this one. Defensives similarities aside, Atletico Madrid play a more expansive style of soccer than they did six years ago. This is largely down to the influence of Joao Felix, who after a difficult first season in Spain has become the attacking hub Atleti thought he would be when paying a club record €128 million for him last year.

Antoine Griezmann was notable in his absence at Atleti last season. Felix struggled at first to fill the void left behind by the Frenchman, but the 21-year-old already has eight goals and three assists to his name this season. The signing of Luis Suarez has given Felix a strike partner to play off and play around. There is an air of Diego Costa-Griezmann about the understanding they have forged.

In 47 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost 10 and drawn 13.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Real Madrid beating Atletico Madrid 1-0. A second-half goal from French striker Karim Benzema secured the victory for Real Madrid. Simeone and his team will be looking to put up a better performance this time around.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Norway international Martin Odegaard and Belgian winger Eden Hazard, who are all out injured while Atletico Madrid will be without Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez, veteran striker Diego Costa and young left-back Manu Sanchez.