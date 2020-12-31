The building housing the venue of the botched Kaduna Sex Party has been demolished by the Governor El-Rufai led government of Kaduna State.

Officials of the Kaduna State Urban Planing Development Agency (KASUPDA) carried out the demolition exercise on Thursday.

Speaking on the development, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Nuhu Garba said that the building located at Sabon Tasha on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis was demolished based on the laws guiding the agency.

His words: “The law has vested the agency the power to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

“For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gives us the power to demolish such property especially if it’s against the public interest.”

“We were in Narayi too to carry out a similar assignment. We are currently demolishing another building that promotes illicit acts.”

Some of the organizers of the party are already cooling their feet in the custody of the Kaduna State Police Command. While one of them, who confessed to initiating the party told journalists that, it was supposed to be a party among friends and not meant to go public.