An elated father whose son was part of the schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state, has explained how some herdsmen rescued his child and brought him back home.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that about 333 boys of GSSS Kankara were abducted last week Friday by armed men and despite Boko Haram claiming responsibility for the attack, the Katsina State government has maintained the terrorists’ sect was not behind the attack.

While other boys are still in captivity, a father of one of the abducted students, Aminu Male, has said his son, Usama, 17, later returned home on Sunday, narrating how some Fulani herdsmen rescued and bought him back home.

The father said his son told him the armed men who abducted him walked them through difficult terrains adding that they only allowed movement of the schoolboys in the night and at day, they gathered and covered them under forest or trees to hide them from surveillance helicopters.

The father quoted his son as saying:

“Saturday night, while we were sitting on a covered location, planning to start moving, I overheard the gunmen saying that we were about to reach a town and they were contemplating on how to ‘boycott’ the town or pass through.

”While the discussion was taking place, I was praying and decided to crawl towards a tree and hide. The crowd (group) left me there. Already, one of my legs had developed problem making it difficult for me to walk.”

”Hours later I decided to go a nearby town, I earlier overheard the bandits talking about. After the gunmen have gone far, I succeeded in locating the town,” the father again quoted.

The father added that his son reached the town in the middle of the night and found a mosque.

”He opened the door of the mosque and entered, then started sleeping. While coughing, he caught the attention of someone, also sleeping inside the mosque.

”As the day broke, they gave him a trouser to cover his school uniform and ‘disguised’ him as one of the routine inhabitants planning to go somewhere.

”The man who helped him notified other Fulani men around and they arranged a motorcyclist who conveyed him to Kankara.

”The cyclist dropped him at Zango community and secured another motorcyclist who brought him home on Sunday morning,” the elated father said.

”He told me there is no food to eat, that they survived on tree leaves and drank water from a pond in the forest,” the father concluded.

