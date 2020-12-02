Ahead of the fifteen (15) pending national and state assembly elections which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated for December 5, 2020, the Cross River state government has moved to constitute an Electoral Petitions Tribunal for its two bye-elections.

The Tribunal was constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice M.B. Dongben-Mensem, and would be tasked to look petitions that may arise after the Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency bye-elections are concluded.

In a press release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria and sighted by The Street Journal, the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Eyo Effiom Ita, directed that the High Court No. 7, Moore Road Complex, Calabar be used for the Tribunal sittings.

It would be recalled that the elections which were earlier billed for October 31, 2020, were rescheduled due to the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by miscreants and unscrupulous elements.

The statement partly reads:

“This is to notify you that pursuant to the powers conferred on the Honourable President, Court of Appeal by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), Hon. Justice M.B. Dongben-Mensem, HPCA has constituted the National and State of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal for Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency Bye Elections 2020 of Cross River State.

“Sequel to the above, the Honourable acting Chief Judge of Cross River State State, Justice Eyo Effiom Ita, has granted the use of High Court No. 7, Moore Road Complex, Calabar, for the Tribunal.”

The statement further directed that all inquiries should be directed to the registry of the secretariat located at High Court No. 7.

