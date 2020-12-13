The US presidential election was five weeks ago, but the votes that officially anoint the next president are just about to be cast.

According to abcNews, the 538 members of the electoral college are set to cast votes for president and vice president on Monday, 14 December, after all 50 states and the district of Columbia have certified their election results.

While the public elects members of congress, governors, state legislators, mayors and other local officers, the nation’s highest office is determined by the electoral college, an obscure vestige of the Constitution that was established as a compromise between empowering congress or a popular majority with the ability to elect the president.