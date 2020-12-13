The US presidential election was five weeks ago, but the votes that officially anoint the next president are just about to be cast.
According to abcNews, the 538 members of the electoral college are set to cast votes for president and vice president on Monday, 14 December, after all 50 states and the district of Columbia have certified their election results.
While the public elects members of congress, governors, state legislators, mayors and other local officers, the nation’s highest office is determined by the electoral college, an obscure vestige of the Constitution that was established as a compromise between empowering congress or a popular majority with the ability to elect the president.
When Americans go to the polls in presidential elections, they are not directly voting for a president, they are actually voting for a group of 538 electors that make up the electoral college.
The US constitution only states that electors cannot be members of Congress or others who currently hold federal office, So they can be; retired politicians, state and local elected officials, grassroots activist, personal or professional connection to a candidate
Each political party with a candidate on the presidential ballot nominates or votes on its own slate of electors in the months prior to election day, states have their own rules for choosing electors.
Roughly in line with the size of its population, each state gets as many electors as it has lawmakers in the US congress.
Once it is know who won a state’s popular vote, then it’s known which party will appoint the electors for that state.
Electors are like rubber stamps that formalise how their state voted, so they are usually loyal supporters of their party.
Electors have already pledged their support for a certain candidate, so they almost always vote as pledged.
This changed in 2016 when a historic number of electors, seven in total voted for candidates other than those they had pledged to support. Five turned against Clinton and two against Trump, it was the first election since 1948 to feature more than one faithless elector.
States have since looked to strengthen their rules against faithless electors, pushing laws to remove them and have their votes redacted if they do not vote as pledged, a move backed by the US supreme court.
