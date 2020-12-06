By Dennis Agbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo was sharply divided, on Sunday, following the announcement of electoral committee members by the outgoing President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Nwodo announced list of the committee member toward the end of Imeobi meeting in Enugu, on Sunday, but there were objections to members of the committee that Nwodo suggested would be chaired by Senator Ben Obi of Anambra state and Ferdinand Agu of Enugu state as secretary.

First to raise the objection was Senator Chris Ngige who said there was no consultation before drawing the list that he alleged included practicing politicians. He asked for a fresh list.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha amplified Ngige’s objection, adding that former Governors such as himself and others he said were big stakeholders in Ohanaeze Ndigbo were undermined in drawing of the list.

The Imeobi meeting was charged in the sharp division both in the floor and in the high table.

The tension was however brought under control by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who pleaded with the dissents to accept the list he said has no non Igbo Igbo as an electoral committee member.

Iwuanyanwu further alleged that some aspirants to the position of President General had approach him, even with money, to curry his anointing, but that he turned them back.

He explained that no section of the Constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was breached in drawing the list, adding that the window was open to all aspirants as no less than three candidates must run the election to allow for choice.

Iwuanyanwu dismissed the allegation that Prof George had been selected by the Imo state Governor and other stakeholders, saying, “Governor didn’t know anything about any selection.”

Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd) also threw his weight behind the list, saying that even given up to 2023, it would be difficult to have a concesus list.

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Maurice Iwu alleged that there was a suspicious hand of a political party to influence the election and asked for adoption of the list.

Motion for adoption of the list was raised by the President General of Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe and seconded by Chief Guy Ikeokwu. Nwodo threw the motion to voice vote and the ‘yes’ had louder acclamation. The list was adopted.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo sate noted that the out-going President General, Nwodo, has raised the bar in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and pledged to provide take off money for Igbo stabilization fund.

“The Igbo must move forward, we can’t keep lamenting. Let’s grow above board despite our party affiliations. We should learn how to manage even haterat for our brothers,” Uzodinma advised.

Nwodo appointed Senator Ken Nnamani, the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to mediate in the ensuing feud between Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and other leaders in the state such as Senators Pius Anyim and Sam Egwu.

Vanguardngr.com