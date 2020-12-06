, Ajoke Ogunsan

All is set for the 40th birthday celebration of the wife of the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan.

Clocking 40 in grand style today, the birthday celebrant, Ajoke Ogunsan, will be hosted by friends, family, business associates and well wishers at an event scheduled for today at Intercontinental Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen recently, the host and husband of the celebrant, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God over the 40th birthday of his wife who he said “means the world to me”.

His words: “It is with pure bliss and ecstatic thrills that I wish to celebrate my dear wife who clocks 40 on December 6.

“If I must say it the way it is, my wife deserves all the accolades for this landmark birthday celebration.She actually means the world to me.

“First of, I am filled with glory to God for sparing her life for me till this present hour. May all thanks and praises forever be ascribed to God alone.

“The wife of my youth is a woman of value and virtue; a special breed God intentionally sent my way to make me a better person and to bless me too.

“She is a lover of God, a highflier, a well bred woman in home and family matters as well as a thorough professional in her career path. Just say she is an all-rounder.

“For a lady who proficiently combines career with wifely duties and has continued to strive to be the best that she can be, I think it is only natural to celebrate her this way.

“When born on December 6, 1980, little did the world know that a shining star had just been gifted to humanity.



“The trajectory of her life, over the past 40 years, has been that of a genius par excellence, not leaving out the fact that her life has had its twists and turns too.”

Sitting atop the business empire of her husband, Ajoke Ogunsan may have had a lot in common with her husband as she combines entrepreneurship with philanthropy.

Profiling her, Ajoke Oluwafunmilola Ogunsan, who was recently decorated with a PhD honours alongside her husband, has core competencies in training consulting, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Her area of specialisation traverses leadership and mentorship for managerial and administrative roles at workplaces.

Although a graduate of Biochemistry from the prestigious Lagos State University (LASU), she has, the most part of her life, holistically explored the tenets of Business Administration and Leadership pedagogy. Earlier on, she had attended Araromi Primary School and Jubril Martins High School for her primary and secondary education, respectively.

Her working experience includes: Executive Director, Executive Motors Limited (2007-2008); Treasury Officer, Cadbury Nigeria Limited (2006-2007); Purchasing Officer, Rhoda Nigeria Limited.

At the moment, she is the Managing Director/CEO of Executive Trainers Limited, a role she assumed since 2008.

Relentlessly pursuing her career, she has a couple of professional certifications. She is a Member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Direct Marketing of Nigeria; Member, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce; Member, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.

As a testament to her love for erudition and scholarship, she has had to bag a handful of certifications from international citadels of learning. They include: Lagos Business School, 2008 (Company Director Course); Oxford Brookes University, UK, 2008 (Advanced Leadership Programme); Brunel University, London, 2009 (Leadership Programme); George Town University, Washington DC, 2010; (Leadership Development Course); Management Development Institute, Singapore, 2011 (Leadership Development Course); University of Stellenbosch Business School, South Africa, 2012 (Leadership Development Course); Harvard Business School, UK, 2013 (Leadership Development Course); University of Wolverhampton, UK, 2014 (Advanced Leadership Programme); University of Houston, Houston-Texas, US, 2015 (International Top Executive Programme); Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana, 2016 (International Top Executive Programme).

Born on December 6, 1980, Dr. (Mrs) Ogunsan is happily married to Dr Ayo Ogunsan, a serial entrepreneur of global repute, and the union is blessed with children. Her hobbies include singing. Ajoke is a professional gospel singer, being a devoted Christian who loves God and takes pleasure in serving Him wholeheartedly. She also loves reading, travelling and jogging.