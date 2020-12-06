By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sunday vowed to enforce its Road safety Regulations during the current ‘’ember month” campaign which was flagged off this December.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS1 Kaduna Assistant Corps Marshal Aliyu Datsama who made the above disclosure during the flag-off of ‘’2020 ember months’’ campaigns at the katsina state transport authority terminus, said it has become a tradition of the Federal Road Safety Corps each year to mark the Ember Month activities for the last months of the year due to its high vehicular movement as a result of increased human activities.

He said ’’Today marks the flag-off of the programme in Katsina State for the year 2020 and I wish to call on stakeholders and the general public to imbibe and spread the Road Safety culture as well as key into this year’s theme of “Drive Safe and stay safe.

‘’The aggregate of all this human activities each end of the year include: conveyance of farm produce, Marriages and other ceremonies, which often results into corresponding high number of road traffic crashes and fatalities.”

He called on motorists, travelers and the general public to display high level of professionalism and sense of safety as we stir throughout the month of December and beyond.

The Commander also warned road users against improper parking on highways especially by heavy duty vehicles which often constitute serious hazards on the roads at night, adding that the agency will not be kind to operators of unlatched vehicles and careless tanker drivers who violates traffic regulations

In attendance were associations like NURTW, NARTO, RTEAN, Tricycle and Motorcycle riders’ Associations as well as the general motoring public.