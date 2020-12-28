By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Embraer has released technical guidelines to help customers define the transportation characteristics and payload requirements for COVID-19 vaccines.

The guidelines, according to the aircraft manufacturer, targets EMB120 Brasilia, ERJ 145, E-Jets and E-Jets E2 families.

Embraer said there are over 100 customers flying a fleet of almost 2,500 Embraer commercial aircraft in more than 80 countries, including carriers in Nigeria, which have the aircraft type in their fleet.

Besides Air Peace, other Nigerian carriers, including start up carrier – Green African Airlines, Arik Air and Associated Aviation, have Embraer aircraft in their fleet.

According to the manufacturer, its aircraft can transport over 100,000 vaccines depending on the aircraft configuration and containers used. The guidance details technical information such as how operators can load and unload each aircraft. The transport of COVID-19 vaccines requires temperatures as low as -70ºC, which are maintained using dry ice.

“Since the pandemic began, Embraer’s main concern has always been the health of its employees and partners, as well as contributing to society to overcome the impacts of the crisis. This technical disposition allows us to guide our customers, supporting each airline using Embraer’s products to transport the vaccines that will benefit the entire world in the fight against the virus,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, Embraer’s president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company recently released a service bulletin that allows ERJ 145 operators to install high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters which are standard on all versions of the Embraer E-Jets and E-Jets E2 families of commercial aircraft. The manufacturer says the technology is also available on Embraer Executive Jets, with the HEPA filter now standard on both the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600.