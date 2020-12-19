Eminem and Rihanna | Wire Image

Multiple Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem recently released a surprise new album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” yesterday.

The album is a follow-up to his January album but one of the tracks that caught the attention of fans is “Zeus” on which the 48-year-old apologises to his previous collaborator Rihanna.

The apology is to atone for supporting Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in lyrics that leaked in 2019.

Brown assaulted Rihanna in 2009 following an appearance at that year’s Grammy Awards. He pleaded guilty to felony assault.

In 2019, a decade-long song that Eminem previously recorded in which he took sides with Brown leaked. The song with the eyebrow-raising lyrics was reportedly recorded in sessions for his 2009 album “Relapse.”

In the leaked track, Eminem said he had Brown’s back rapping,

“Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too.”

Brown served nearly five years of probation for the attack and was sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service. He and Rihanna reconciled and romantically reunited in 2012 but split again in 2013.

At the time of the initial leak last year, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dehenny issued a response claiming that the track had been written over a decade ago. He said:

“This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it.”

Dehenny continued:

“Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

On the track “Zeus”, he raps:

“And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief / But regardless it was wrong of me.”

The Grammy-winner also raps at length about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on his new album, which was accompanied by a music video for one of the tracks titled “Gnat”.