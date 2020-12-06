Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Sunday paid a historic visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Emir held a meeting with the Governor at the Lagos House in Marina.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Twitter shared a video of the Emir’s visit.

He said the first-class monarch spoke on the need for a united Nigeria and called on all citizens to eschew violence and tow the path of peace.

