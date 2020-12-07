By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday received the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who commiserated with the state over the destruction that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu also received the victorious All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the just concluded by-elections into the Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos Assembly Kosofe 11 Constituency, Messrs. Tokunbo Abiru and Bafemi Saheed.

The royal father, briefing reporters after a closed door meeting with the governor, said the visit was imperative as the long relationship between Lagos and Kano states could not be overemphasised.

He said Kano State would always feel the impact of happenings in Lagos, promising that the Kano State Government would continue to build an enduring and lasting relationship with the state

The governor, who congratulated the duo of Abiru and Saheed in a statement, reiterated that the victory is a proof that APC is accepted by Lagosians.

He said the emergence of Abiru as the senator-elect and Saheed as the lawmaker-elect was a victory for all, adding that the party was about good governance.

According to the governor, “victory with wide margin in the by-elections is a testament to the confidence the people of Lagos State have in the All Progressives Congress”.

Sanwo-Olu hailed the electorate for coming out to perform their civic responsibilities and for voting in large numbers for the two candidates put forward by the APC.

He appreciated chieftains of the party and members for working assiduously for the victory during the elections.

He said: “I want to congratulate Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed on their victory in last Saturday’s by-elections. Your emergence as federal and state lawmakers is a validation of people’s confidence in our dear party, the APC.

“Right from the commencement of the process, we never doubted that Abiru and Saheed would win the elections based on their credibility and the massive campaigns in all the nooks and crannies of Kosofe II Constituency and Lagos East Senatorial District.

“The victory of the two candidates shows that the APC remains a party to beat in Lagos, based on its achievements in the state since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999.

“Successive administrations in Lagos have put the people at the centre of their action, resulting in people-oriented programmes. This has continued to manifest in the voting patterns in the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He advised the lawmakers-elect to continue with the tradition of excellent representation that Lagos legislators are known for.