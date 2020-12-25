Dubai has yet again captured the attention of the golfing world with high profile competitions like the DP World Tour Championship and ‘Race to Dubai’, the European Tour’s season ending finales. Golf’s very best players and rising stars convened in Dubai for one of the game’s most prestigious prizes.

Official airline of the event, Emirates has been providing critical air transport links to support the players, organizers and the entire golfing community to safely resume international sports action on the ground, and cater to the millions watching the broadcasted event around the world.

Dubai’s public and private sector stakeholders have partnered to put in place the frameworks to resume leisure and sporting events and ensure the safest possible environments for participants and fans alike, because nothing can replace the excitement of experiencing live sports, music and cultural events.

As a result, the DP World Tour Championship was the first attended international sporting event in Dubai, drawing in over 6,000 spectators.

Over 40 per cent of the event attendees came from outside of the UAE, the majority of who chose to fly with Emirates to Dubai. The international attendance also demonstrates Dubai’s continued appeal in attracting visitors for major sporting events, as well as its status as one of the world’s most dynamic golf destinations.