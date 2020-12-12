



Emmanuel Alade, the Chief Executive Officer of Creatrix Empire, a United Kingdom/Nigeria based multimedia company, has further put the African continent on the global limelight.

Not only has his outfit, which provides services not limited to music production, branding, and digital marketing, earned Africa the bragging right in entertainment, it has created platforms that employed creatives and gave promotion to African artistes, which in turn help to transform the continent’s narrative.

Through another outfit, Afrobeatsglobal, the entertainment business executive has developed platforms, which has given back to the society and also appreciates African aesthetics through a quarterly produced magazine, The Uncut Xtra, which focuses on lifestyle, music, entertainment, and other topical issues.

His album, The Uncut Xtra is a body of work produced by his Afrobeatsglobal and featured artistes across the African continent. Speaking during a recent interview, Alade said: “My vision is to expand in terms of space and also impact the world. We are actually doing that already by creating The Uncut Xtra Album, which helps young and talented music artistes get their voice out there on a bigger platform. 2021, I am looking to have four other branches and bigger platforms in Lagos.”

He attributed his success in business to him, spirituality and humility, saying, “First, is not just CEOs I look up to, I have mentors I listen to when my spirit is down. I listen to Les Brown and some preachers; this helps to deposit positivity into my body system. It helps to rekindle my hope and energy, directly or indirectly.

“I also listen to Steven Jakes and this helps a lot as it resonates things in my mind. What comes as a concern to me most times is when I see businesses or company built years ago crumble as a result of the owner’s death, the vision also dies. Therefore, I want something that can transcend from generation to generation and live forever,” he added.

Alade explained that Afrobeatsglobal takes responsibility for the production, mix, and master of artistes’ music, which also gets promoted on various digital platforms at zero cost to the artiste.