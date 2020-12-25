Dayo Johnson— Akure

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has said empowerment of the underprivileged is germane to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Peller, who is representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola Federal Constituency, Oyo State, said this during the launching of the philanthropic initiative of Mr. Bamidele Omosehin, a business magnate, at Iju-Odo, Okitipupa council area of Ondo State.

Shina Peller said “if the underprivileged were empowered academically and financially, they would enhance the nation’s development greatly.”

Speaking on the initiative by Omosehin, the lawmaker said that philanthropists should look the way of the underprivileged on how to assist them in terms of skill acquisition, the supply of equipment or working tools after training.

Shina Peller described Omosehin as a passionate philanthropist who focused on development and assistance for the underprivileged in society.

Peller, who was the chairman of the launching, promised to bring his intellectual empowerment initiative to Ondo State early next year and supported Bamidele Omosehin Foundation with a donation of N1 million.

Still on the empowerment of the underprivileged, Omosehin had earlier described the initiative as a non-profit making with the goal to ameliorate poverty and hardship in the lives of the people of Africa in general and Nigerians particularly.

He said the goal of the initiative is to enhance community healthcare through the provision of free medical services, payment of medical bills for those with health and financial challenges and provision of quality education for children beyond the age of 18 years.

He promised children of school age in Ondo Southern Senatorial District, who are intelligent and ready to study but are from lowly and indigent background, the needed assistance that would guarantee their future.

Other dignitaries at the empowerment event were the Abodi of Ikaleland, HRM Oba George Babatunde Faduyile; the Ahaba of Ajagba, HRM Oba Ademusayo; the Oniju of Iju Odo, HRH Oba Festus Olumoyegun; Lord Bishop Diocese of the Coast, Rt. Rev Oluseyi Pirisola; Ven Ogunfeyimi; Mr. White, and others.

