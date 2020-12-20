Our Reporter

NIGERIA’S leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has restated its commitment to the development of female football in Nigeria, as it supports the 2020 Oshoala’s Foundation Football4Girls tourney.

The three days tournament held from Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 to Thursday, 3rd December 2020, at the Agege stadium in Lagos.

Emzor continuous participation as one of the sponsors of the tournament is in line with its corporate goal and mantra which is to promote health and wellness, encourage female participation in sports, as well as advocate for the fitness of all.

Justifying Emzor’s role at the final of the competition, the Head of Marketing at Emzor Pharmaceutical, Kunle Faloye, lauded Asisat on the initiative, with emphasis on how the tournament ties into the brands vision and wellness promise.

“The platform is very encouraging with the fact that it creates opportunities for aspiring young girls who hope to become professionals. As a brand, the essence of the tournament ties into our wellness mantra and we are happy to have also supported this year’s edition.”

Nigerian Female Footballer and Spanish Barcelona Femeni attacker, Asisat Oshoala, who through her foundation, Football4girls, has empowered young female players with the annual football tournament, gets supports from Emzor and other brands to encourage her vision.

Asisat Oshoala Foundation is committed to improving the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl-child through education and sports. Since its inception, it has received support and encouragement from individuals and organisations.

Emzor Pharmaceutical has been supporting the BBC African female footballer since 2016 and this positions the brand as one of the biggest supporters of sport development in Nigeria on and off the pitch.