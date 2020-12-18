By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Founding fathers of the Lagos State University (LASU), former Vice-Chancellors and members of the Council, top government functionaries and others poured encomiums on the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Adigun Fagbohun, naming him the best ever vice-chancellor to manage the 37-year old University.

They spoke at a valedictory lecture on Friday, December 18, 2020 during which Fagbohun gave an account of his stewardship as the eighth VC of the University.

Fagbohun is the first in the history of the University to hold a valedictory lecture exiting the office.

While giving their goodwill address, some of the dignitaries who had held positions in the University admitted that Fagbohun’s tenure stood tall among all.

Former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola said himself and former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abisogun Leigh exchanged notes and agreed that Fagbohun surpassed his predecessors combined.

“When we take the measure of all the vice-chancellors of LASU have done together, none of us can match what Fagbohun has done. From all our measures Fagbohun stood out,” said Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Leigh added, “This young man has actually raised LASU to a height that the founding fathers will be proud of. You are the best so far,” he said.

Pioneer Librarian, Alhaji Tajudeen Seriki, said Fagbohun worked like no other. “When I was discussing with a former Vice-chancellor, he said it seems we did not work the way this boy is working,” he said.

Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo said the University would appoint Fagbohun as emeritus vice chancellor as a way of emotionally dealing with his tenure ending next month.

In his lecture titled: “LASU: My Stewardship”, the Vice Chancellor said LASU had improved in all ramifications under his watch.

He said the institution’s internally-generated revenue increased from N900m to over N2 billion annually; it ranking rose to second best University in Nigeria and among the top 600 in the world.

“From an institution with which we were all disenchanted and not proud to associate with, we have succeeded in embedding peace within the system; gave ourselves positive visibility nationally and globally; deepened teaching, research and Community service; and turned quality assurance and excellence into a culture,” he said.