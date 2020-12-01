By Adebisi Onanuga

Access to Justice(A2J) has urged the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) to adopt a resolution on Nigeria, claiming that the human rights situation in the country is deteriorating.

In a statement issued in Lagos titled: “Access to Justice writes African Commission for Human and People’s Rights, seeks Resolution on Nigeria” , the group appealed to the ongoing session of ACHPR to take specific actions.

The not-for-profit organisation lamented government response to the #EndSARS protest, a movement that broke out against police brutality and systematic acts of violence and corruption perpetuated by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Access to Justice provided a chronological account on the various human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by the Nigerian government during and after the #EndSARS protests.

It decried alleged extra-judicial killings following the involvement of the military in the protest.

The group referenced the Lekki Toll Gate incident where soldiers were alleged to have shot at the peaceful and orderly protesters, resulting in the death of some unnamed civilians.

It said: “The use of significant military force in the shooting appears to be targeted at sending strong and chilling message to those taking part in protests across Nigeria, insinuating to them that the government would not tolerate the expression of political speech that may threaten its grip on power”.

The group informed ACHPR of the alleged continuing intimidation, arrests and prosecution of citizens by the Nigerian government, saying faces in the #EndSARS protests are being harassed, arrested and prosecuted.

A2J also stated that some other persons who participated in the protests have had their bank accounts frozen and some have had their travel passport seized.

“Additionally, Nigeria’s independent media have also been a victim of government’s intimidation with some media houses penalised with heavy fines for disseminating information of the protests,” it claimed

A2J informed the commission of alleged government attempt to tighten the space for free exercise of speech, making reference to statements by the police chiefs “who say that protests are now illegal.”

It also noted that government has renewed interest in the passage of the Social Media Regulation Bill with the intent on clamping down on social media activism.

A2J further claimed that the threat by government “has further had a chilling effect on citizens fostering a sense of palpable fear as well as escalating already high tension within the civil society.”

The group urged the ACHPR to “adopt a resolution on Nigeria while keeping the human right situation in Nigeria under close observation’’.

It, in addition, urged the commission to call on government to make good its promise to reform the police since it had acknowledged the need for wide-ranging reform of the force while acceding to the #EndSARS demands.

A2J also requested ACHPR to demand from government the release of all those who have been arrested and detained as well as end the harassment of #EndSARS protesters.

It urged the commission to request government to end the use of military forces to police protests and ensure that Nigeria carries on with its commitment to ACHPR on rights-based policing.