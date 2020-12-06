Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

In line with presidential directives, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola have met with a section of the Muslim community in the state, urging them to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its quest to stem youth unrest and in the wake of the recent #EndSARS protest.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga in a statement on Sunday said the event which held in Iwo, had in attendance the State’s representatives at the National Assembly, State Assembly members as well as leaders of the Muslim Ummah in the area.

According to him, the meeting which was necessitated by the recent #EndSARS protest that rocked most parts of the country, was in compliance with the Presidential mandate given to all Ministers of the Federal Republic to travel to their respective States and engage with relevant Stakeholders with a view to preventing a reoccurrence of the protests.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who reiterated government’s determination to ensuring the socio-economic development of the nation, despite all odds, noted that there can be no meaningful development in an atmosphere of chaos.

“I call on the youths not to take laws into their hands again because Nigeria is all that we have, as such, only collective, positive contributions can ensure the realization of the dreams of our founding fathers”, he emphasized.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola pledged the people’s support to the maintenance of peace and security in the State.

Also speaking, the Founder and National President, Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, commended the efforts being made by the present Administration to ensure internal security for all Nigerians

He assured that Iwo Community, which is predominantly muslims will collaborate with other Muslim faithful in the state to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in the State and environs

Highlight of the meeting was the commissioning of a symbolic Mosque at Iwo by the Minister.

Vanguard News Nigeria