Our Reporter

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has appealed to Federal and State Governments to compensate traders whose businesses were affected during the EndSARS protest across the country.

The newly elected president of the association, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, made the appeal at the inauguration ceremony of the new executive in Abuja on Sunday.

Abbas said it was a tough time for his members over the unfortunate incident of EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums which caused destruction of properties of many traders.

He noted that paying them adequate compensation for the loss would help their businesses bounce back and in turn boost the economy of the country.

“I will like to reflect on the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of lives and properties of our members especially those in the southern part of the country.

“It is sad and so unfortunate for this kind of barbaric act to happen in this country for whatever reason. We do hope both Federal and State Governments will pay adequate compensation to the affected individuals.

“We also need to commend the effort of the Northern leaders and youth for their peaceful disposition as their conduct prevented reprisal attack in the region,” he said.

Abbas commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for initiating various social economic intervention programmes.

He however decried that only few of his members could benefit and then appealed to Federal Government to provide more intervention for his members.

The president reiterated his commitment and determination to work with government agencies concern to ensure that more of his members benefit from intervention programmes.

He pledged to run an open door policy and work to justify the confidence reposed on him by members of the association across the country.