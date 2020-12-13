Peace Professionals have called on the media, civil society and the global community to rally support for the Nigeria Police Force over the gruesome and inhumane killings of over 22 officers during the EndSARS protest in the country.

The non-governmental organisation, pointed out that the attitude of Nigerians and the government has lowered the police’s morale to secure the country in a professional manner, arguing that justice and peace building cannot be done without giving the slain officers and their families justice.

In a statement by the Executive Director of PeacePro, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group said government, media, civil society and the global community must lead the charge in rallying round the police and ensuring that, just like the protesters, police officers killed during the protest must be given justice.

He stated that for fairness and reconciliation, sttakeholders must rise up to demand justice for police officers who are victims of violence and extra judicial killings.

“Police should be made to realise that brutality against citizens will not be left unpunished, while citizens should also be made to understand that violence against police is intolerable,” he said.

