As a result of the negative impact of the EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of several businesses, 1,036 claims have been lodged by individuals and corporate organizations.

In view of this, fourteen insurance companies will pay about N9.7bn claims to different customers that suffered losses from the protest.

Out of the 1036 claimants, 667 of them, that is over 64%, are from Lagos.

It was gathered that while some of the insured customers who suffered losses had been paid their claims weeks after the damages, other reported losses are still being investigated.

Giving an update on the development, the Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, said the insurance companies were responding to the claims of their customers and that collation of claims from the losses had begun.

“As of Saturday (December 26, 2020), only 14 insurance companies have given us information.

“The total loss that people have lodged through the companies is N9.7bn. There are companies with higher claims who carried the majority of the claims.

“About N7bn reserves was prepared by the 14 insurance companies to settle the claims,” she said.

Similarly, the Chairman, Boff & Company Brokers Limited, Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, confirmed payment of claims by the insurance companies, adding that his company had three clients who suffered losses from the protests but had been paid their claims by insurance companies.

Olatunde-Agbejasaid: “There are three medium-sized claims which all have been promptly paid. They were paid N20m, N8m and N17m respectively. One was a pharmacist shop; one was a shop selling mobile phones in Surulere that was completely looted and were paid in full.

“The insurance industry is getting better, slowly but surely.” He said.

While some clients have been able to testify of getting covers, some individuals have decried their losses because they could not boast of having any insurance cover before the protests.

Naijabusiness.com reports that estimated claims from the Nigerian Port Authority stand at about N1bn, while that from Shoprite Nigeria was about N2bn.

It was further learnt that insurers had had already sent discharge vouchers to banks whose Automated Teller Machines were destroyed and according to them, more than 30 branches of some of the banks were torched in the protests.

