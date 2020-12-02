Our Reporter

The Federal Government has berated a UK parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, for accusing a former Nigerian leader, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, of stealing during a debate on the #EndSARS protest in the House of Commons.

The government also rebuked the UK parliament for acting in an uninformed manner in recommending sanctions for Nigeria over the hoax massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate during the protest.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a meeting with online publishers in Lagos on Tuesday said the knee jerk reaction of the House of Commons was informed by fake news and disinformation.

He chastised Tugendhat, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons for being “ignorant’’ and “flippant’’ in his accusation against Gowon.

“It is most disheartening that parliamentarians in a country with a history of upholding the finest ideals of democracy will act in such an uninformed manner on an issue such as EndSARS.

“The quality of the debate at the British Parliament on EndSARS was under par.

“Fake accusations based on fake news and disinformation were levelled against the Federal Government by poorly-informed participants at the debate.

“One MP even accused former Nigerian leader, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), who served this country to the best of his ability, of stealing half of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Sheer Ignorance! The flippant MP, who unfortunately chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons, did a great disservice to himself, the committee he chairs and the entire parliament by allowing himself to be misled by fake news exponents.”