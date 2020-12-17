…sold my uncompleted building for hospital bills

By James Ogunnaike

A petitioner, Apostle Anthony Olaoluwa Kusimo on Thursday narrated how he lost his right leg through amputation after being shot by a Police officer identified as officer Moshood.

Kusimo, who appeared before the Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation set up to receive and investigate complaints of victims on Police Brutality, Human Rights abuses and extra Judicial killings by security operatives within the State.

Apostle Kusimo, a 62 year old man, while narrating his ordeal at the panel at Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta said, “on the 9th of February, 2012, two police officers accosted me around Iporo Ake area of Abeokuta in the afternoon and one of them shot me and they both ran away”.

According to the petitioner, “I was rushed to the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta by neighbors. After I have received some treatment, I was asked to go for X-Ray the second day, to my surprise, I got arrested at the hospital’s gate by some officers of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad from Magbon, Abeokuta and was put behind counter for 37 days, tortured with hot iron and asked to confess that I was an armed robber which I refused”.

Apostle Kusimo revealed that due to neglect and lack of proper care for the leg, it started producing maggots and smelling puss which later degenerated to the level of amputation in April 2012 adding that it was at the stage, when the smell was unbearable again that he was freed to go back to hospital.

“At this point, we had no money again to purchase drugs and pay hospital bills. I had to sell my uncompleted building which was ready for roofing for just N500,000 to take care of the medical bills”.

Apostle Kusimo said requesting for government’s support in terms of compensation for the money spent on his treatment and to take care of his family.

Another petition brought before the Panel was that of Mr. Gbenga Kehinde who was arrested on 7th October, 2017 along with his three friends at Emuren, Ijebu Ode and were taking to Magbon in Abeokuta where they were accused of stealing fish worth 63million Naira from a farm in Ijebu Ode.

According to the petitioner, he and his friends spent almost three months in police custody with several daily torture from Inspector Adam Abubakar for an offence they did not commit.

The cases had been adjourned to 28th January and 1st February, 2021 respective for further hearing and to get the accused police officers for their responses.

